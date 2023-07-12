Energy Alert
Collierville police identify clinic shooting suspect

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Collierville Police Department identified the suspect in Tuesday’s shooting at Campbell Clinic.

Police say Larry Pickens shot and killed Dr. Benjamin Mauck on Tuesday afternoon inside an exam room.

Larry Pickens
Larry Pickens(Collierville PD)

Officers found Pickens on Poplar Avenue near the entrance of the clinic with a gun on his person. Police say he was taken into custody without incident.

Pickens, 29, is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault. His bond was set at $1.2 million.

Pickens will be arraigned at Collierville Town Court on Thursday.

Meanwhile, all Campbell Clinic locations will remain closed until further notice.

Dr. Benjamin Mauck
Dr. Benjamin Mauck(Campbell Clinic)

