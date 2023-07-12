Energy Alert
‘Cutting our funding was a big part’: Library launches planning survey

The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library needs your help planning their future.
By Chase Gage
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - In November, citizens voted to cut the Craighead County Library System’s funding in half. Now, the library is shifting its focus to a less-funded future, and you can help.

The Jonesboro branch has launched a survey for library patrons across Northeast Arkansas to focus on what changes need to be made. Vanessa Adams, director of the Jonesboro branch, said she wants input from regulars as well as those who rarely or never visit the library.

“If it was just people who love the library, then it’s not really going to do us any good to just hear positives. We want negative feedback, too, because we want to know what we’re not doing for people,” Adams said. “What we are wanting from people is just to find out how they feel about the library. What are their likes, dislikes, how they use the library, and what we can do to help them better.”

The survey will help the library create a plan for the next five years. Adams said losing funding was the main driving force behind creating the survey.

Additionally, the library will host multiple focus groups to get a more personal view of what patrons want to see as they move forward. Those focus groups will be held on Aug. 8 and Aug. 9.

“(These programs) will help us eliminate things that the public doesn’t want us to do or things that aren’t of interest, and focus more on what they want. It will be a tighter budget but I think we can streamline services and our products according to our budget and what the public wishes,” Adams said.

You can take the survey or sign up for a focus group here. You can also sign up for the focus group by calling the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library at (870) 935-5133.

