Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

FedEx office workers to return to work in-person 3 days a week

(AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - FedEx workers will finally be returning to the office in person following the company’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting in September, all non-operational workers will be returning to the office for most of the work week.

According to the Memphis Business Journal, FedEx is the city’s largest employer with over 30,000 employees.

A FedEx spokesperson released the following statement:

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With almost 3,000 shares in just one day, Brynlee and her parents are on their way to fame,...
Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Police arrested a man after a home search yielded evidence of child exploitation.
$100,000 bond set for man arrested on child porn charges
The Batesville Police Department is hoping a new building will help it connect with its...
Batesville police look to protect citizens with move into town
A man is accused of sending threatening Facebook messages to an Arkansas judge.
Arkansas man arrested for threatening judge on Facebook
The man accused of the shooting and killing on Interstate 40 nearly two years ago will now...
Suspect in fatal interstate shooting sentenced to life

Latest News

On Tuesday, July 11, Morris received approval from the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission to...
Jonesboro subdivision to address housing needs
KC’s on the Current, a river rental and campground business in Doniphan, MO, recently announced...
Popular Current River destination hoping to change owners
Southwest Airlines
Southwest Airlines launches seasonal nonstop flights between Memphis and Washington D.C.
The LiHEAP program helps low-income families in the state with their energy bills, offering up...
LIHEAP Applications open Monday for Arkansans