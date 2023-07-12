Gerwig announces nine additions for 2023 A-State volleyball roster

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A standout group of nine newcomers joined the Arkansas State volleyball program ahead of the 2023 season, second-year head coach Brian Gerwig announced Wednesday.

“Our coaching staff has tirelessly searched the country to put together an amazing 2023 class,” Gerwig said. “Coming from seven states and playing almost every position on the floor, we are extremely excited to welcome them to Arkansas State. This class will bring much-needed depth in every position, while adding high-level club playing experience and physicality that will move our program towards a Sun Belt Championship.”

The corps includes a graduate transfer who was one of the top attackers in the Ohio Valley Conference in Tegan Seyring to go along with eight freshmen – Kaitlin Whitlock, Mia Maloney, Libby Gee-Weiler, Erin Madigan, Valeria Ortiz, Haley Glunz, Reese Watters and Bailey Hall.

“Altogether we are so excited to welcome this group of athletes who have tremendous potential to positively impact the Arkansas State Volleyball program,” Gerwig added. “We are looking forward to getting to work with each and every one of them soon!”

A breakdown of each 2023 newcomer is below. The Red Wolves begin the 2023 campaign on Friday, August 25, at home against Little Rock (Noon) and Louisiana Tech (6 PM).

TEGAN SEYRING | GR | OH/RS | 6-0 | YORKTOWN, IND. | YORKTOWN HS / AUSTIN PEAY

BEFORE A-STATE | 2019-22 AT AUSTIN PEAYSpent the 2019-22 seasons at Austin Peay, where she was among the team’s leading attackers all four seasons … Finished second on the team in points (289.5) in 2022, while tallying 260 kills and 34 blocks … Owns 32 matches with double-digit kills, including eight of her last nine matches in 2022 … Appeared in 78 matches, playing in 266 sets in her career … Totaled 639 kills (2.40 per set) in her four seasons, along with 99 blocks.

GERWIG ON SEYRING:”As a transfer, Tegan Seyring will bring valuable experience and a calming presence to our young roster. Tegan possesses a rare combination of competitiveness, skill and compassion that will have an immediate impact in our program. We couldn’t have been more excited to add her to our roster this season and we are excited to watch her leave her mark.”

KAITLIN WHITLOCK | FR | 5-8 | OH | SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS | CLARK HS

HIGH SCHOOL/CLUBMulti-sport standout at Clark High School in San Antonio … 2022 San Antonio Express-News 6A All-Area selection and finalist for area Player of the Year … Unanimous District 28-6A MVP after racking up 515 kills, 494 digs and 41 blocks … Played club volleyball for Ignite Volleyball TX, qualifying for the Tour of Texas and nationals in 2022.

GERWIG ON WHITLOCK:”Kaitlin Whitlock, KK, is a phenomenal multi-sport athlete with a very high ceiling. Her explosiveness, competitive nature, and ability to play six rotations will make her a huge threat to the opposition. KK possesses a quick arm and elite scoring ability, and we are excited to get her in the gym!”

MIA MALONEY | FR | L/DS | 5-8 | LOUISVILLE, KY. | HOLY CROSS HS

HIGH SCHOOL/CLUBAVCA Honorable Mention All-American and top-100 player … AVCA High School All-Region team … Prepped at Holy Cross High School in Louisville, Ky., where she was a nominee for Kentucky Player of the Year … Named to the 2022 AVCA All-America Watch List … Helped the Cougars to a 2021 All A State runner-up finish … Played club volleyball for KIVA and Union.

GERWIG ON MALONEY:”Mia Maloney is a fearless defender with great touch and natural instincts. Mia has it in her blood to be one of the best defenders in the Sun Belt. She is competitive by nature and has all the God-given skills to make a big impact to our roster.”

LIBBY GEE-WEILER | FR | L/DS | 5-6 | McCORDSVILLE, IND. | MT. VERNON HS

HIGH SCHOOL/CLUBPrepped at Mt. Vernon High School … Standout defender who also excelled in the classroom as an academic all-state honoree … Named “Marauder of the Year” as a senior … Recorded nearly 500 digs in 2022 … Named to the 2022 AVCA All-America Watch List before her senior season … Played club volleyball for The Academy.

GERWIG ON GEE-WEILER:”Elizabeth Gee-Weiler, Libby, is a very passionate player. You should never assume the ball will hit the floor while Libby is out there. She’s fearless and loves to compete. Libby will help push our backrow to the next level.”

ERIN MADIGAN | FR | S | 6-1 | MACOMB, MICH. | DAKOTA HS

HIGH SCHOOL/CLUB2022 Michigan Miss Volleyball Finalist at Dakota High School … First Team All-State honoree in 2022 … Racked up all-state, all-region, all-conference and all-county honors in 2021 … 2021 team MVP … Played club volleyball for Legacy Volleyball Club.

GERWIG ON MADIGAN:”Erin Madigan has the height and the skill to be one of the top setters in conference. She stays calm under pressure, has the volleyball IQ and command of the floor we look for in the setting position. Erin has the unique ability to make every player around her better.”

VALERIA ORTIZ | FR | S | 5-8 | LAREDO, TEXAS | JOHN B. ALEXANDER HS

HIGH SCHOOL/CLUBStandout setter at John B. Alexander High School, earning All-District 30-6A honors in 2022 and Laredo Morning Times All-City first team … Three-time all-district pick in her prep career … Played club volleyball for Laredo Heat, San Antonio Juniors, San Antonio Alamo and San Antonio Magic.

GERWIG ON ORTIZ:”Valeria Ortiz is a very driven setter who plays with a lot of passion and energy. Val is extremely coachable, a natural winner, and she already sets the tempo we like to run. Val will be a major factor in raising the level of competition in our gym, and you can never count her out!”

HALEY GLUNZ | FR | MB | 6-1 | AURORA, COLO. | GRANDVIEW HS

HIGH SCHOOL/CLUBPrepped at Grandview High School, where she was an honorable mention all-state honoree in 2021 … Named to the 2022 AVCA All-America Watch List … Helped Grandview to state runner-up finishes in 2020 and 2021 … All-league honoree in 2021 … 2021 First Team Academic All-State … Also lettered three years in track and field as a high jumper … Played club volleyball for Colorado Juniors.

GERWIG ON GLUNZ:”Haley Glunz is a long and athletic middle blocker. She is a physical presence at the net and can score off one or two feet. Haley has the skill and ability to push our group of middles and we are happy to welcome her to the family!”

REESE WATTERS | FR | RS | 6-0 | GREENBRIER, ARK. | GREENBRIER HS

HIGH SCHOOL/CLUBAll-state performer at Greenbrier High School, where she was also a two-time Offensive Player of the Year (2020, 2021) … Class 5A all-state selection as a senior in 2022 … Played club volleyball for 501 Volley.

GERWIG ON WATTERS:”Reese Watters brings elite athleticism to our gym. Her vertical ability and aggressive approach to the front row will be a great addition to the gym. It is always great to keep Arkansas talent home. We can’t wait to get her in the gym and watch her grow this season.”

BAILEY HALL | FR | OH | 5-10 | MEMPHIS, TENN. | ARLINGTON HS

HIGH SCHOOL/CLUBPrepped at Arlington High School in the Memphis area … 2022 15 AAA All-District … Played club volleyball for Memphis Metro and Memphis Juniors.

GERWIG ON HALL:”Bailey Hall is coming to us from Memphis, Tennessee. True 6-rotation, ball control outside attackers are very hard to find. We think her skills as a passer and outside attacker translate well to our level. We are very excited to welcome her to Arkansas State.”

