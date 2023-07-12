Energy Alert
Jonesboro subdivision to address housing needs

By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - More homes in Jonesboro are popping up in several parts of the city.

“There’s probably 10 subdivisions that are going to have housing built in them,” said Mark Morris, owner of Mark Morris Construction.

On Tuesday, July 11, Morris received approval from the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission to build a new subdivision in South Jonesboro. It’s one of multiple subdivisions he’s working on.

“There’s a need for new houses, new affordable houses in Jonesboro, so we’re trying to supply that need,” he said.

According to the NEA Board of Realtors, Jonesboro has just over 170 homes on the market.

Realtor Andrea Andrews explained the market is currently in a transitional phase.

“The average day on the market is still about the same as it was last year but we have twice as many homes on the market this year as we did this time last year,” she said.

The surplus of homes is already having an impact on sales prices.

Andrews said they’re selling about 5% less, but new construction will also make an impact.

“What is that going to do to the homes that are not new construction, I think that we’ll see a slight decrease in the pricing for those,” she said.

The new homes coming in will also be impacted by the market, as they’ll have to compete with the lower prices of existing homes.

“New constructions, the ones that I’ve been dealing with recently, they’re accommodating that, so they are offering more concessions, you know, closing costs, they’re offering packages, like refrigerator, washer, dryer, blinds,” Andrews said.

Morris expects around 400 more homes to be built by the end of the year.

