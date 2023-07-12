July 12: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

HEAT ADVISORIES are in effect today across most of Region 8 as the heat and humidity return.

We will see partly cloudy skies today with temperatures in the low-90s.

The biggest impact is the return of the humidity.

We could see heat index values close to 105° today, and that’s the reason for the heat advisory.

We could see a few thunderstorms in the heat of the afternoon, but that’s only about a 20% chance.

Overnight, we will watch to see if a complex of storms can hold together and move in just in time for drive-time Thursday morning.

There is a chance of a couple of complexes of storms over the next few days, but pinpointing the timing of them will be difficult.

Heat will be the bigger story.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

A Memphis area doctor died after police said a patient shot and killed him in an exam room on Tuesday afternoon.

Sex trafficking continues to be a problem in the Natural State. A former victim and now counselor explains some of the most dangerous people are those closest to the victims.

Arkansas is kicking thousands of people off the Medicaid rolls, but some say the data they use is flawed.

A group of kids shows you are not too young to make your voice heard in Congress.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

