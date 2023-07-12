Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

July 12: What you need to know

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

HEAT ADVISORIES are in effect today across most of Region 8 as the heat and humidity return.

We will see partly cloudy skies today with temperatures in the low-90s.

The biggest impact is the return of the humidity.

We could see heat index values close to 105° today, and that’s the reason for the heat advisory.

We could see a few thunderstorms in the heat of the afternoon, but that’s only about a 20% chance.

Overnight, we will watch to see if a complex of storms can hold together and move in just in time for drive-time Thursday morning.

There is a chance of a couple of complexes of storms over the next few days, but pinpointing the timing of them will be difficult.

Heat will be the bigger story.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

A Memphis area doctor died after police said a patient shot and killed him in an exam room on Tuesday afternoon.

Sex trafficking continues to be a problem in the Natural State. A former victim and now counselor explains some of the most dangerous people are those closest to the victims.

Arkansas is kicking thousands of people off the Medicaid rolls, but some say the data they use is flawed.

A group of kids shows you are not too young to make your voice heard in Congress.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With almost 3,000 shares in just one day, Brynlee and her parents are on their way to fame,...
Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Police arrested a man after a home search yielded evidence of child exploitation.
$100,000 bond set for man arrested on child porn charges
The Batesville Police Department is hoping a new building will help it connect with its...
Batesville police look to protect citizens with move into town
A man is accused of sending threatening Facebook messages to an Arkansas judge.
Arkansas man arrested for threatening judge on Facebook
The man accused of the shooting and killing on Interstate 40 nearly two years ago will now...
Suspect in fatal interstate shooting sentenced to life

Latest News

On Tuesday, July 11, Morris received approval from the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission to...
Jonesboro subdivision to address housing needs
Dr. Benjamin Mauck
Police: Patient shoots, kills orthopedic surgeon in Collierville clinic
North Little Rock School District works to address teacher shortage for upcoming school year
Central Arkansas school district working to overcome teacher shortage
Organization to give out food vouchers for storm victims
Organization to give out food vouchers for storm victims