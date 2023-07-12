Energy Alert
Organization providing food vouchers to storm victims

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Poinsett County residents who suffered power outages during a storm over two weeks ago have the chance to receive a food voucher to help replace perishable items.

Beginning July 17th, Crowley’s Ridge Development Council will be giving out food vouchers to eligible residents on a first come, first serve basis.

Jeremy Wooldridge with CRDC said they adjusted funding to provide this opportunity.

“What we did is we approached our funding source and asked them to reallocate specific disaster relief type funding to allow us to help people replace those perishable items,” Wooldridge said. “So, what we’ve done is we’ve partnered with some local food vendors in Poinsett County, and we’ve created a gift card system.”

Wooldridge said that the CRDC is here to help the community when they can.

“Honestly CRDC kind of exist to serve its customers and our eight-county service area goes from Greene County down south to St. Francis,” said Wooldridge. “Anytime there’s a disaster or anything that happens in our service area, we try to partner with our funding sources to provide assistance to those residents.”

Applications will be available in Marked Tree, Lepanto, and Harrisburg beginning next Monday, July 17th.

  • Monday, July 17, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Poinsett Housing Authority in Marked Tree
  • Wednesday, July 19, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Stevens Square in Lepanto
  • Friday, July 21, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at CRDC Office in Harrisburg

