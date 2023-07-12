Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Osceola working to prevent flooding

crews working in Osceola to clear ditches close to downtown where they see the most problems.
crews working in Osceola to clear ditches close to downtown where they see the most problems.(KAIT)
By Madison Smith
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Osceola, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews in Mississippi County are working to make sure everyone’s home stays dry in the event of a heavy rainstorm.

Throughout the summer, Osceola’s Street Department has been working around town to clear ditches of trash and debris.

Mayor Joe Harris said if the city gets more than 3 inches of rain, it can cause serious issues, and their street department is constantly working to make sure the drains are always clear.

“Ed Richardson, who is the superintendent of our streets, he has a crew going out daily checking drains and making sure they’re clean,” said Mayor Harris.

Mayor Harris said this is something that was important to him when he took office, and people can expect to see crews working year-round.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With almost 3,000 shares in just one day, Brynlee and her parents are on their way to fame,...
Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Police arrested a man after a home search yielded evidence of child exploitation.
$100,000 bond set for man arrested on child porn charges
Dr. Benjamin Mauck
July 12: What you need to know
A man is accused of sending threatening Facebook messages to an Arkansas judge.
Arkansas man arrested for threatening judge on Facebook
Dr. Benjamin Mauck
Police: Patient shoots, kills orthopedic surgeon in Collierville clinic

Latest News

A look at the intersection of Highway 140 and Country Club Road in Osceola where there will...
City hopes to make intersection safer with new traffic addition
Senate Bill 472, known as Act 655, authorizes state parks to sell alcohol during park hours on...
Senator signs bill allowing alcohol sales in dry county, citizens question motives
Moses Black, Jr. faces one count of manslaughter and two counts of endangering the welfare of a...
Suspect arrested in connection with teen’s death
While Arkansas continues to disenroll Medicaid recipients, an independent research organization...
Report: Medicaid disenrollment high among Arkansas children