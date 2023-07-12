Osceola working to prevent flooding

Osceola, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews in Mississippi County are working to make sure everyone’s home stays dry in the event of a heavy rainstorm.

Throughout the summer, Osceola’s Street Department has been working around town to clear ditches of trash and debris.

Mayor Joe Harris said if the city gets more than 3 inches of rain, it can cause serious issues, and their street department is constantly working to make sure the drains are always clear.

“Ed Richardson, who is the superintendent of our streets, he has a crew going out daily checking drains and making sure they’re clean,” said Mayor Harris.

Mayor Harris said this is something that was important to him when he took office, and people can expect to see crews working year-round.

