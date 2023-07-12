Energy Alert
Patient shoots, kills orthopedic surgeon in Collierville

Tennessee officials say a health care worker was shot and killed by a patient at a clinic on Tuesday. (Source: WMC)
By Jacob Gallant and Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - An orthopedic surgeon was shot and killed by a patient at Campbell Clinic Orthopaedics on Tuesday afternoon.

All Campbell Clinic locations will remain closed until further notice.

Collierville Police Department was called to the scene just after 2 p.m.

Police say the shooting happened in an exam room.

Officers found the suspect on Poplar Avenue near the entrance of the clinic with a gun on his person.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Campbell Clinic identified the victim as Dr. Benjamin Mauck, an orthopedic surgeon who specialized in elbow, hand and wrist surgeries.

Action News 5 interviewed Dr. Mauck last week for a report on firework-related injuries in children during the Fourth of July holiday.

Dr. Benjamin Mauck
Dr. Benjamin Mauck(Campbell Clinic)

Tennessee Senator Raumesh Akbari (D-Memphis) issued the following statement in regard to the fatal shooting:

