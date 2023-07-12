Patient shoots, kills orthopedic surgeon in Collierville

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - An orthopedic surgeon was shot and killed by a patient at Campbell Clinic Orthopaedics on Tuesday afternoon.

All Campbell Clinic locations will remain closed until further notice.

Collierville Police Department was called to the scene just after 2 p.m.

Police say the shooting happened in an exam room.

Officers found the suspect on Poplar Avenue near the entrance of the clinic with a gun on his person.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Campbell Clinic identified the victim as Dr. Benjamin Mauck, an orthopedic surgeon who specialized in elbow, hand and wrist surgeries.

Action News 5 interviewed Dr. Mauck last week for a report on firework-related injuries in children during the Fourth of July holiday.

“Earlier today, we experienced a single shooter event inside our Collierville clinic. “We are shocked and heartbroken to confirm the incident resulted in the tragic loss of one of our highly respected and beloved physicians, Dr. Ben Mauck. We ask that you please lift his family in prayer. “During this difficult time, we will be working through many details and will keep you updated as we are able. “We have decided to close all Campbell Clinic locations tomorrow, July 12 and will communicate the reopening of all facilities at a later time. “We appreciate our local law enforcement officers who responded within minutes. We will continue to work closely with authorities as this remains an active investigation. “Our priorities remain Faith, Family and Patient Care. At this time, we ask for your prayers for the entire Campbell Clinic family, as well as for the privacy of Dr. Mauck’s family.”

Tennessee Senator Raumesh Akbari (D-Memphis) issued the following statement in regard to the fatal shooting:

“For a decade, Republicans have been loosening Tennessee’s gun laws and making our community more dangerous. Tragedies like this underscore the urgent need for common sense – like reinstating background checks and gun licenses, and establishing new reforms like an order of protection so police can remove firearms from a person who is threatening others. “Whether you’re at school, a grocery store or on the job, you deserve to live and work free from gun violence.”

