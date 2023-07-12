Energy Alert
Peabody nominated for USA Today’s 'Best Historic Hotel'

The Peabody Ducks marching at the flagship Peabody Hotels property in Memphis
The Peabody Ducks marching at the flagship Peabody Hotels property in Memphis
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis’ historic Peabody Hotel has once again been nominated for “Best Historic Hotel” by USA TODAY’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

The famous Mid-South hotel was named No. 1 in 2018, 2019, and 2020, but slipped to the No. 2 spot in 2021 and 2022.

Mid-Southerners are encouraged to show their local pride and help place the Peabody at its “rightful spot” at the top of the 2023 list.

Click HERE to vote for USA Today's "Best Historic Hotel" 2023

The “grand dame” of Southern hotels dates back to 1869 when the original Peabody Hotel opened on the corner of Main Street and Monroe Avenue.

In 1925, a bigger and better Peabody was established at Union Avenue and South Second Street, where it stands today.

The famous “Peabody Ducks” were introduced in 1933, setting in motion the 85-year “March of the Peabody Ducks” tradition.

Polls close Monday, Aug. 7.

Related 5 Star Stories
5 Star Stories: A behind-the-scenes look at the Peabody Hotel Duckmaster
5 Star Stories: Peabody rooftop parties
5 Star Stories: Secrets, skylights and celebrities of the Peabody Hotel

