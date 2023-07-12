Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

‘Shocked and heartbroken’: Patient shoots, kills doctor in exam room

Tennessee officials say a health care worker was shot and killed by a patient at a clinic on Tuesday. (Source: WMC)
By Jacob Gallant, Lydian Kennin and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Authorities in Tennessee say a health care worker was fatally shot inside a clinic, and a man was arrested in connection with the killing.

WMC reports the shooting took place in an exam room between a patient and a doctor at the Campbell Clinic Orthopaedics, located about 35 minutes from downtown Memphis.

According to Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane, the suspect was reportedly at the clinic for several hours before the shooting.

Lane said the attack involved two people and there was no active shooter situation.

Campbell Clinic identified the victim as Dr. Benjamin Mauck, an orthopedic surgeon who specialized in elbow, hand and wrist surgeries.

Campbell Clinic identified the shooting victim as Dr. Benjamin Mauck, an orthopedic surgeon.
Campbell Clinic identified the shooting victim as Dr. Benjamin Mauck, an orthopedic surgeon. (Campbell Clinic)

“We are shocked and heartbroken to confirm the incident resulted in the tragic loss of one of our highly respected and beloved physicians, Dr. Ben Mauck,” said Irina Ollar, director of marketing and PR at Campbell Clinic. “We ask that you please lift his family in prayer.”

Authorities said the suspected shooter was found about five minutes after the shooting near the front entrance of the clinic.

“The scene is secure and there is no threat to the public,” the department said in a social media post.

The identity of the suspect was not immediately released.

According to police, the shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With almost 3,000 shares in just one day, Brynlee and her parents are on their way to fame,...
Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
A news release on Monday, July 10 said Joel Williams is wanted by the agency on multiple felony...
Police searching for suspect considered armed and dangerous
Crash with injury on Highway 67 near Exit 85
Lanes reopen following crash with injury on Highway 67
Police arrested a woman after they said she attacked the staff in a Paragould emergency room.
Police: Woman kicked, spat on hospital staff
A Pocahontas man died of injuries he sustained in a motorcycle crash.
Motorcyclist killed in crash

Latest News

8-year-old arrested in Montgomery stolen vehicle chase, police say
FILE - In this file photo provided on June 19, 2023, by the North Korean government, North...
North Korea launches ballistic missile toward sea day after making threat over alleged US spy flight
Michael Burham is being sought after escaping from a Pennsylvania jail days ago, police said.
Police: Items believed connected to jail escapee still being found; reward increases
Manhunt for escaped Pennsylvania inmate intensifies
Organization to give out food vouchers for storm victims
Organization to give out food vouchers for storm victims