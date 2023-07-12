Report: Medicaid disenrollment high among Arkansas children

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - While Arkansas continues to disenroll Medicaid recipients, an independent research organization said there are some concerning numbers.

According to the KFF, which conducts health policy research, 37 percent of the disenrollments in Arkansas have been children.

Jennifer Tolbert, associate director of KFF’s Program on Medicaid and the Uninsured, said Arkansas has the highest percentage of children disenrollments of the six states that are currently reporting ages.

The expectation was that children would remain eligible for Medicaid since income limits for children are much higher than they are for parents.

“For children, especially those who have ongoing healthcare needs, disruptions in medication or not being able to get a prescription filled can be devastating,” Tolbert said.

Tolbert said while it’s still early in the Medicaid disenrollment process, there have been a lot more disenrollments across the country than anticipated.

Her advice is for people to be on the lookout for any kind of renewal letter from the state and respond right away.

If you were disenrolled and think there was an issue, you should reach out directly to the Arkansas Department of Human Services by calling 1-800-482-8988.

