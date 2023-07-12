Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Senator signs bill allowing alcohol sales in dry county, citizens question motives

By Hayden Savage
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Ark. (KAIT) - Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed a law allowing Arkansas state parks to sell alcohol, even in dry counties.

Senate Bill 472, known as Act 655, authorizes state parks to sell alcohol during park hours on park property.

Stone County is one of the many counties in Arkansas where it’s still illegal to sell alcohol.

Mountain View, the seat of Stone County, is where SB472′s lead sponsor, Missy Irvin, resides and is also home to the Ozark Folk Center, which could soon begin to serve alcohol.

Senator Irvin is facing pushback from Stone County residents for sponsoring a bill allowing alcohol to be sold in a dry county.

“The county has been voted dry several times,” Stone County citizen Dan Stewart said. “It’s kind of going around the will of the people.”

Some Mountain View residents explained they don’t feel represented in Little Rock.

“She doesn’t represent the voters by doing that, or she wouldn’t have filed that. We’re not the only state park that this affects. There are several others,” Mountain View City Council Member Danny Simmons explained.

Another city council member, Finis Brewer, said he feels Irvin asked no one in the area before introducing the bill.

“It’s hard for me to understand something that passes at the state level that doesn’t even take into consideration at the local level. It’s not that they need to call me for my permission, but it’s those people that I represent in all of our community as a whole do have a voice,” Brewer added.

K8 News contacted Senator Irvin for a comment, but she has not replied.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With almost 3,000 shares in just one day, Brynlee and her parents are on their way to fame,...
Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Police arrested a man after a home search yielded evidence of child exploitation.
$100,000 bond set for man arrested on child porn charges
A man is accused of sending threatening Facebook messages to an Arkansas judge.
Arkansas man arrested for threatening judge on Facebook
Dr. Benjamin Mauck
July 12: What you need to know
Dr. Benjamin Mauck
Police: Patient shoots, kills orthopedic surgeon in Collierville clinic

Latest News

Moses Black, Jr. faces one count of manslaughter and two counts of endangering the welfare of a...
Suspect arrested in connection with teen’s death
While Arkansas continues to disenroll Medicaid recipients, an independent research organization...
Report: Medicaid disenrollment high among Arkansas children
Larry Pickens
Collierville police identify clinic shooting suspect
The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library needs your help planning their future.
‘Cutting our funding was a big part’: Library launches planning survey