Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Suspect arrested in connection with teen’s death

Moses Black, Jr. faces one count of manslaughter and two counts of endangering the welfare of a...
Moses Black, Jr. faces one count of manslaughter and two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.(Osceola Police Department)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested an 18-year-old Osceola man in connection with the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy.

Moses Black, Jr. faces one count of manslaughter and two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.

The charges stem from an incident on Thursday, June 29.

According to a news release from the Osceola Police Department, officers were called to a home on Nickerson Street around 10:13 p.m. regarding a person shot in the head.

Officers performed life-saving measures until an ambulance took the victim to South Mississippi County Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

While questioning several others on the scene, detectives identified Black as the suspect.

Police arrested Black on July 6 on an arrest warrant.

He is currently free on a $75,000 bond, awaiting his next appearance in court.

Osceola police did not identify the victim due to his age.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With almost 3,000 shares in just one day, Brynlee and her parents are on their way to fame,...
Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Police arrested a man after a home search yielded evidence of child exploitation.
$100,000 bond set for man arrested on child porn charges
A man is accused of sending threatening Facebook messages to an Arkansas judge.
Arkansas man arrested for threatening judge on Facebook
Dr. Benjamin Mauck
July 12: What you need to know
Dr. Benjamin Mauck
Police: Patient shoots, kills orthopedic surgeon in Collierville clinic

Latest News

While Arkansas continues to disenroll Medicaid recipients, an independent research organization...
Report: Medicaid disenrollment high among Arkansas children
Larry Pickens
Collierville police identify clinic shooting suspect
The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library needs your help planning their future.
‘Cutting our funding was a big part’: Library launches planning survey
Red Wolves Raw: Bradley Jelmert on summer training at Bell Athletics, reflects on NCAAs