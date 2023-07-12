Energy Alert
Suspect in Larry Nassar stabbing said ex-doctor made lewd remark watching Wimbledon, AP source says

Larry Nassar is serving decades in prison for sexually abusing hundreds of young gymnasts. (WILX, WESH, CNN)
By The Associated Press and MICHAEL R. SISAK and MICHAEL BALSAMO
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — A prisoner suspected of stabbing convicted sex offender Larry Nassar at a federal penitentiary in Florida said the disgraced former sports doctor provoked the attack by making a lewd comment while they were watching a Wimbledon tennis match on TV, a person familiar with the matter told the Associated Press.

The inmate, identified as Shane McMillan, was previously convicted of assaulting a correctional officer at a federal penitentiary in Louisiana in 2006 and attempting to stab another inmate to death at the federal Supermax prison in Florence, Colorado in 2011, court records show.

McMillan attacked Nassar in his cell Sunday with a makeshift weapon, stabbing him multiple times in the neck, chest and back before four other inmates rushed in and pulled him off of Nassar, according to the person familiar with the matter.

Correctional officers assigned to the unit at the United States Penitentiary Coleman responded to Nassar’s cell and performed what officials said were life-saving measures. He was taken to a hospital, where he remained in stable condition Wednesday with injuries including a collapsed lung.

Associated Press reporter Alanna Durkin Richer contributed to this report.

The Associated Press receives support from the Public Welfare Foundation for reporting focused on criminal justice. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

