Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Valley View LB Brian Huff makes college decision this evening

Valley View linebacker Brian Huff is a four-star prospect in 2024 recruiting.
Valley View linebacker Brian Huff is a four-star prospect in 2024 recruiting.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Football Friday Night star will make his college decision this evening.

Valley View All-State linebacker Brian Huff has Arkansas, Missouri, UCF, and UNLV in his final four. He’ll announce his destination at 6:00pm. You can watch it on the Football Friday Night facebook page.

He led a stout Blazers defense in 2022 with 92 tackles, 7 tackles for a loss, 2 pass breakups, 3 fumble recoveries, 1 forced fumble and 1 blocked kick.

On3 and Rivals rank him as a top 25 linebacker in the nation in the 2024 class. Huff also has offers from Arkansas State, Mississippi State, LSU, Kansas State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, and Memphis.

Brian Huff in 2024 National Recruiting Rankings

Rivals: 4-star, #4 prospect in Arkansas, #21 LB nationally

On3: 4-star, #4 prospect in Arkansas, #23 LB nationally, #280 overall

247Sports: 3-star, #7 prospect in Arkansas, #52 nationally

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With almost 3,000 shares in just one day, Brynlee and her parents are on their way to fame,...
Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Police arrested a man after a home search yielded evidence of child exploitation.
$100,000 bond set for man arrested on child porn charges
A man is accused of sending threatening Facebook messages to an Arkansas judge.
Arkansas man arrested for threatening judge on Facebook
The Batesville Police Department is hoping a new building will help it connect with its...
Batesville police look to protect citizens with move into town
Dr. Benjamin Mauck
July 12: What you need to know

Latest News

Athletes from Arkansas, Missouri, Kansas, and Oklahoma are competing in the USATF Region 9...
USATF Region 9 Championships held at Arkansas State
USATF Region 9 Championships held at Arkansas State
Valley View outfielder Slade Caldwell competed in the MLB High School All-American Game.
Valley View OF Slade Caldwell competes in MLB HS All-American Game
Valley View OF Slade Caldwell competes in MLB HS All-American Game