A-State All-American pole vaulter Bradley Jelmert training at Bell Athletics

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s not summertime without elite pole vaulters training at Bell Athletics.

An All-American Red Wolf looks to build on a banner spring. Bradley Jelmert swept Sun Belt indoor and outdoor titles, setting a new conference record by clearing 18 feet, 3 inches. The New Jersey native qualified for the NCAA Championships and finished 20th.

Jelmert reflected on the Austin experience and is excited about the rest of the summer off Highway 226.

“It was a different meet. Usually at meets, I’m the last one left and I jump at my own pace. So it’s a different kind of experience to jump with guys at the same level as me, and wait longer than me. Definitely a learning experience, and I know I need to be more consistent at the higher heights next season for sure. It’s great, good coaching and I just need to work on some things that make me more consistent. Cause I know I have a higher jump in me, maybe 19 feet eventually. But to get to that level, I need to be more consistent and get the easy things down.”

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.