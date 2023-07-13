Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

A-State All-American pole vaulter Bradley Jelmert training at Bell Athletics

Jelmert capped off the Scarlet and Black’s tremendous day with a clearance of 5.56m (18-3) to...
Jelmert capped off the Scarlet and Black’s tremendous day with a clearance of 5.56m (18-3) to win the men’s pole vault.(LARA ZUK | Sun Belt Conference)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s not summertime without elite pole vaulters training at Bell Athletics.

An All-American Red Wolf looks to build on a banner spring. Bradley Jelmert swept Sun Belt indoor and outdoor titles, setting a new conference record by clearing 18 feet, 3 inches. The New Jersey native qualified for the NCAA Championships and finished 20th.

Jelmert reflected on the Austin experience and is excited about the rest of the summer off Highway 226.

“It was a different meet. Usually at meets, I’m the last one left and I jump at my own pace. So it’s a different kind of experience to jump with guys at the same level as me, and wait longer than me. Definitely a learning experience, and I know I need to be more consistent at the higher heights next season for sure. It’s great, good coaching and I just need to work on some things that make me more consistent. Cause I know I have a higher jump in me, maybe 19 feet eventually. But to get to that level, I need to be more consistent and get the easy things down.”

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With almost 3,000 shares in just one day, Brynlee and her parents are on their way to fame,...
Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Police arrested a man after a home search yielded evidence of child exploitation.
$100,000 bond set for man arrested on child porn charges
Dr. Benjamin Mauck
July 12: What you need to know
Dr. Benjamin Mauck
Police: Patient shoots, kills orthopedic surgeon in Collierville clinic
A man is accused of sending threatening Facebook messages to an Arkansas judge.
Arkansas man arrested for threatening judge on Facebook

Latest News

Red Wolves Raw: Head coach Brian Gerwig & assistant coach Carlisa May at A-State Volleyball Camp
A-State All-American pole vaulter Bradley Jelmert training at Bell Athletics this summer
Gerwig announces nine additions for 2023 A-State volleyball roster
Red Wolves Raw: Bradley Jelmert on summer training at Bell Athletics, reflects on NCAAs