All American Red Heads speak at Craighead County Historical Society

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A trailblazing basketball team shared their story in Jonesboro.

The All-American Red Heads spoke at the Craighead County Historical Society earlier this week. The barnstorming women’s basketball squad was based in Caraway. The Red Heads played for over 60 years, traveling all over the USA and internationally. They went on a 96 game winning streak.

They were the first women’s basketball team enshrined in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. The Red Heads got the call to the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in 2017, and the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame in 2020.

