Cardinals 2024 schedule released

The St. Louis Cardinals and Toronto Blue Jays stand waiting for the national anthem, which was...
The St. Louis Cardinals and Toronto Blue Jays stand waiting for the national anthem, which was performed by Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright. March 30, 2023.(Brenden Schaeffer)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Cardinals 2024 season schedule was released Thursday.

The Redbirds will open and close the season on the West Coast, with the season starting at Dodger Stadium on March 28 and ending in San Francisco on September 29. They will also be visiting American League ballparks in Oakland, Detroit, Anaheim, Kansas City, New York, Houston, Toronto and Minnesota

In June, the Cardinals will play the Giants in a tribute game to the Negro Leagues at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama.

You can see the entire schedule by clicking here.

