FEMA to build temporary group housing site in Wynne

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - FEMA is helping the Wynne community by building temporary group housing for those who lost their home in the March tornado.

Wynne Mayor Jennifer Hobbs said there are around 50 families that still have nowhere to live and that had to change.

“We are desperately needing to get those people out of that hotel and into a normal family living style and a place to call home,” Hobbs said.

Hobbs said after the storm, a decision had to be made on who was going to handle the housing situation; FEMA took control and the city only had one request.

“One request the city made was that all of the Wynne residents be kept in Wynne,” Hobbs said.

There were talks of moving the site out into the county until they landed on a site right off Nina Farms road.

Demonta Mccuiston is one person that does not have a home, he has been living at his friend’s house not far from where the new site will be, and he says it will do wonders for the community.

“It will be amazing because, like I said, we all need something and a lot of people lost a lot of stuff including their homes,” Mccuiston said.

Others are worried about where it is going. Sakoyia Cain has lived in this neighborhood her whole life and said it will change some things.

“There is going to be a lot more traffic around here and it will probably make the neighborhood not so quiet anymore,” Cain said.

The site will have 2–3-bedroom mobile homes that will be ready to move into right away and will be built within the next 5 months.

