July 13: What you need to know

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We have TWO impacts in the weather over the next few days.

The first thing we are dealing with this morning is rain and thunderstorms.

Some have been strong and have contained heavy rain. Rain and thunderstorm chances stick with us from the first part of the morning.

By this afternoon, we will get hit.

Cloud cover might help us out a bit by keeping temperatures in the low 90s, but Heat index values will go into the 100s.

A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect this afternoon for our Arkansas counties.

More scattered storms will develop later this evening, and we will watch for another complex of storms overnight.

Not everyone will get storms, and the timing is somewhat questionable, but a complex of storms should move through parts of Region 8 each day.

Heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds will be possible with these storms.

Next week looks even hotter.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Changes to Twitter and impacts to disseminating Amber Alerts for a law enforcement agency, the other ways it advises you to receive them.

New information on deadly Greyhound bus crash killing three people and injuring 14.

A group of clinics are set to reopen following the shooting death of Memphis doctor details about the suspect’s arrest.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

