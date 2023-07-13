Energy Alert
Katie Smith named Arkansas State soccer assistant coach

By A-State Athletics
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State women’s soccer head coach Brian Dooley announced Thursday that Katie Smith has joined the Red Wolves’ staff as assistant coach.

“Katie fits our team culture perfectly,” said Dooley. “She brings a positive energy with a terrific work ethic. She loves the game and wants to share that with our players. She will help in our technical development and grow our video analysis and scouting. Red Wolves Soccer is fortunate to add a coach of her quality.”

Smith joins the Red Wolves after serving as the assistant coach for Northwest Mississippi Community College. She also has coaching experience with Lobos Rush, Tri-Cities FC, Collierville (Tenn.) Schools and Fayette Academy.

“I am beyond grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the Arkansas State soccer program,” said Smith. “Coach Dooley has put together a wonderful staff, talented players, and a fantastic culture. I cannot wait to get the season started and make some noise!”

Smith helped Northwest Mississippi CC earn the most wins in program history and the squad finished the year ranked third in the NJCAA. Seven athletes earned All-MACCC recognition and the coaching staff was named the MACCC Coaching Staff of the Year. She was the head coach of the Collierville Middle School boys program leading the Dragons to regional and section championships. While serving as head coach for the middle school boys side, she was assistant coach for the high school girls team helping the team finish as TSSAA Regional Runner-Up and advance to the TSSAA State Tournament as the No. 3 seed.

Smith began her coaching career at Fayette Academy with the varsity girls and boys programs. While there, she guided the girls team to the most wins in school history and the first tournament title in program history.  She also has coaching experience at the USL2 level with Tri-Cities FC and both girls and boys on the youth club level with Lobos Rush. During these stints, Smith received back-to-back TSMAA Coach of the Year awards, United Soccer Coaches Regional Staff of the Year and United Soccer Coaches Youth Coach of Excellence Award.

On the pitch as a player, Smith was the inaugural captain at Southwest Tennessee Community College, leading the squad to a conference runner-up in the second year of the program’s existence. She went on to LSU-Shreveport where she was a dual-sport athlete. She earned her bachelor’s degree in special education from Freed-Hardeman University in May 2023 and is currently pursuing a master’s degree in soccer coaching education through Ohio University.

