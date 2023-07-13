Energy Alert
Man convicted for robbing Stoddard County bank in 2019

A man who was arrested back in 2019 for a bank robbery will serve a decade behind bars
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man who was arrested in 2019 for a bank robbery in connection to a Southern Bank robbery in Essex, Mo. has been convicted.

Stoddard County Prosecutor Sawyer Smith announced on July 12 that 52-year-old Glenn Hamilton of Poplar Bluff has been convicted of 1st Degree Robbery. According to a news release, Hamilton had forcibly stolen $1,890 owned by Southern Bank and threatened the bank teller with a weapon.

Hamilton was charged with the status of being a prior felony and dangerous offender due to his previous criminal history. Judge Mark Preyer imposed a sentence of 10 years against Hamilton with credit for time served in the county jail. The remainder of the sentenced will be executed in the Missouri Department of Corrections.

Hamilton was arrested on October 23, 2019, along with fellow suspect, 54-year-old Jamie White.

