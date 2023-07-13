New building brings technology to more residents

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Newport hopes to provide more technology opportunities to its residents with the new Technology Depot.

Since 2021, the city has provided technology classes to some members of the community.

“There is literally no business in our community, in our region, that does not use technology to some degree, and if you cannot operate technology then you’re not going to be able to function in any kind of good paying job,” said Jon Chadwell, executive director of the Newport Economic Development Commission.

That same year, the city acquired a three-million-dollar grant to build a Tech Depot.

The new depot will expand from 20 students to nearly 100.

The city is taking the opportunity to give a chance to members of underserved communities, including those recovering from drug addiction.

“If we could spend the last during drug rehab giving them a valuable technology skill they could turn around and get a better job and provide for their families,” he said.

It will also provide opportunities to those who are incarcerated.

“If we can help them get an education skillset that gives them a better job it lessens the likelihood that they might go back and slip back into their habits,” he said.

The Tech Depot is also looking to provide night classes for single parents, saying providing a space for their children will hopefully help a parent learn a new skill set, one that trainer Adam Grendell says is becoming harder to find work without.

“I don’t think there’s a job you can apply for now, today, that doesn’t have some type of technology involved, working with a computer or mobile device or something of that nature,” he said.

The new space will also give the depot room to expand the classes it can give from just learning a software program to taking technology to the skies.

“We’re gonna have a program on drones, and how to fix and repair and fly drones. Anything that is technology based, we’re going to work on it,” Chadwell said.

Chadwell said he expects the Tech Depot to be fully operational by September of this year.

