New Missouri law targets distracted driving

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - Missouri has reported over 200 crashes resulting in fatalities since 2017, leading lawmakers to take action.

The state’s new distracted driving law prohibits drivers from texting, calling, recording, and watching videos or movies while driving.

The state is also adding additional penalties and upping the fines as a deterrent to distracted driving.

“The first time can cost you $150 for the first ticket and anything within the next two years could cost you $500,” said Kennett Police Chief Kenny Wilson.

Wilson said that Missourians will still be able to place or receive hands-free calls, use their mobile device for GPS, or listen to music and podcasts.

“We can’t stop you just for that but if you get stopped and they see you on another traffic violation and they see you on your phone or see you texting and driving now you are open to another ticket,” said Wilson.

Wilson added that if you do not use a hands-free feature, you need to get into the habit of using it or face fines.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.