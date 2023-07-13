New technology helping Arkansas rice farmers

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - Region 8 rice farmers are now part of an experiment that will help push new technology to converse water and cut down on emissions.

Dozens of sensors, spanning hundreds of acres, are now helping farmers with a new experiment: conserving water.

For the experiment, two fields are being used but with different water sources. One field uses alternate watering and drying (AWD) while the other does not.

With the study aimed at conserving water, Poinsett County rice farmer Scott Matthews said lowering water usage and emissions is just a couple of ways to do that.

“Lower water usage to grow a rice crop and the other thing is trying to lower greenhouse gas emissions,” said Matthews.

Because saving water saves money, Matthews and other farmers are looking into the future in terms of farming bills and legislation. With new bills being brought up often, getting ahead can save plenty of farmers money.

“We have a new farm bill coming up and it is going to be loaded with some green incentives and this could be one of them,” he said.

Visiting Matthews’ fields are farmers from China, Israel, and India, hoping to learn new crop watering methods to take back home to their own countries to grow rice more efficiently.

“We are kind of like the leader in this and they are trying to see exactly what we are implementing and if it can be done in their areas and in regions where they grow rice also,” said Matthews.

He also said this weather pattern is nothing he had ever seen before. Last year his field did not receive rain for over 60 days, and he has picked up nearly 4 inches in the past few weeks. Although this is not the ideal pattern for the experiment, Matthews said rain is always welcomed.

“So now you are not out pumping but we are not getting the best data off the AWD that we want,” he said.

He added they will have to tweak a couple of things but in the end, this will end up working for them.

