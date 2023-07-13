Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

New technology helping Arkansas rice farmers

By Jace Passmore
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - Region 8 rice farmers are now part of an experiment that will help push new technology to converse water and cut down on emissions.

Dozens of sensors, spanning hundreds of acres, are now helping farmers with a new experiment: conserving water.

For the experiment, two fields are being used but with different water sources. One field uses alternate watering and drying (AWD) while the other does not.

With the study aimed at conserving water, Poinsett County rice farmer Scott Matthews said lowering water usage and emissions is just a couple of ways to do that.

“Lower water usage to grow a rice crop and the other thing is trying to lower greenhouse gas emissions,” said Matthews.

Because saving water saves money, Matthews and other farmers are looking into the future in terms of farming bills and legislation. With new bills being brought up often, getting ahead can save plenty of farmers money.

“We have a new farm bill coming up and it is going to be loaded with some green incentives and this could be one of them,” he said.

Visiting Matthews’ fields are farmers from China, Israel, and India, hoping to learn new crop watering methods to take back home to their own countries to grow rice more efficiently.

“We are kind of like the leader in this and they are trying to see exactly what we are implementing and if it can be done in their areas and in regions where they grow rice also,” said Matthews.

He also said this weather pattern is nothing he had ever seen before. Last year his field did not receive rain for over 60 days, and he has picked up nearly 4 inches in the past few weeks. Although this is not the ideal pattern for the experiment, Matthews said rain is always welcomed.

“So now you are not out pumping but we are not getting the best data off the AWD that we want,” he said.

He added they will have to tweak a couple of things but in the end, this will end up working for them.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With almost 3,000 shares in just one day, Brynlee and her parents are on their way to fame,...
Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Police: 5 injured in morning crash
Dr. Benjamin Mauck
July 12: What you need to know
Senate Bill 472, known as Act 655, allows state parks to sell alcohol during park hours on park...
Citizens question decision to allow alcohol sales in dry county
Dr. Benjamin Mauck
Police: Patient shoots, kills orthopedic surgeon in Collierville clinic

Latest News

Over recent years, more and more states have legalized the use of medical or recreational...
More young people going to ER due to cannabis
a look at the temporary housing site for people that lost their home during the Wynne tornado.
FEMA to build temporary group housing site in Wynne
Arkansans on Medicare may need to be on the lookout for unsolicited covid tests arriving at...
Unsolicited covid tests used to scam Arkansas Medicare beneficiaries
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Commission approved $203,000 for two...
Arkansas Department of Agriculture approves over $200,000 for water and wastewater projects