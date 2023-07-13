Newport Chamber of Commerce aquires prehistoric exhibit

Energy Alert
By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - Some prehistoric visitors have taken up residence in the Newport Chamber of Commerce

The city acquired a dinosaur exhibit from the Museum of Discovery and several dinosaur replicas are on display in the lobby, giving visitors a chance to walk along the dinosaurs.

The exhibit comes from the “Monster Series” the city hosts each year.

Newport Economic Development Commission Executive Director Jon Chadwell said the city wanted to bring something big to the residents.

“Who doesn’t like dinosaurs? So, we knew everybody would love dinosaurs and would be excited about it, so we were fortunate that the exhibit was available when we were able to book it,” he said.

The exhibit has six full-size replicas of various dinosaurs from all over the world, as well as several skulls and bones from the creatures that roamed the Earth millions of years ago.

Chadwell said the exhibit also provides a learning opportunity for children and adults, with plaques that give readers information about the different species of dinosaurs.

The exhibit is free to the public and expected to last until the end of September.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

