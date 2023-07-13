Arkansas Department of Agriculture approves over $200,000 for Water and Wastewater Projects

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/Edited News Release) - The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Commission approved $203,000 for two water and wastewater projects.

On July 12, 2023, funding was approved by the ADA to benefit more than 11,000 residents of Arkansas. The projects are listed below:

The City of Helena-West Helena, Phillips County, received a $100,000 loan from the Water Development Fund for emergency repairs to the water treatment plant and distribution system. The current customer base for this project is 9,519.

Massey Alexander Levee District, Jackson County, received a $103,000 loan from the Water Development Fund for the necessary completion of Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) certification. The current customer base for this project is 1,500.

More information about the Natural Resource Division’s water and wastewater programs can be found at agriculture.arkansas.gov/natural-resources/divisions/water-development/water-and-wastewater-funding/ or by contacting Debby Dickson at debra.dickson@agriculture.arkansas.gov or 501-682-0548.

