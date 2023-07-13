Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Arkansas Department of Agriculture approves over $200,000 for Water and Wastewater Projects

On July 12, 2023, the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Commission...
On July 12, 2023, the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Commission approved $203,000 for two water and wastewater projects serving more than 11,000 Arkansans.(WRDW)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/Edited News Release) - The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Commission approved $203,000 for two water and wastewater projects.

On July 12, 2023, funding was approved by the ADA to benefit more than 11,000 residents of Arkansas. The projects are listed below:

  • The City of Helena-West Helena, Phillips County, received a $100,000 loan from the Water Development Fund for emergency repairs to the water treatment plant and distribution system. The current customer base for this project is 9,519.
  • Massey Alexander Levee District, Jackson County, received a $103,000 loan from the Water Development Fund for the necessary completion of Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) certification. The current customer base for this project is 1,500.

More information about the Natural Resource Division’s water and wastewater programs can be found at agriculture.arkansas.gov/natural-resources/divisions/water-development/water-and-wastewater-funding/ or by contacting Debby Dickson at debra.dickson@agriculture.arkansas.gov or 501-682-0548.

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is dedicated to the development and implementation of policies and programs for Arkansas agriculture, forestry, and natural resources to keep its farmers and ranchers competitive in national and international markets while conserving natural resources and ensuring safe food, fiber, and forest products for the citizens of the state and nation. Visit agriculture.arkansas.gov/. The Arkansas Department of Agriculture offers its programs to all eligible persons regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability and is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With almost 3,000 shares in just one day, Brynlee and her parents are on their way to fame,...
Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Dr. Benjamin Mauck
July 12: What you need to know
Police: 5 injured in morning crash
Dr. Benjamin Mauck
Police: Patient shoots, kills orthopedic surgeon in Collierville clinic
Police arrested a couple after being accused of selling fentanyl to a woman, ultimately causing...
Couple arrested after drug sale leads to overdose

Latest News

Senate Bill 472, known as Act 655, authorizes state parks to sell alcohol during park hours on...
Citizens question official’s motives after signing bill allowing alcohol sales in dry county
The city of Newport acquired a dinosaur exhibit from the Museum of Discovery and several...
Newport Chamber of Commerce acquires prehistoric exhibit
The city of Newport hopes to provide more technology opportunities to its residents with a new...
New building brings technology to more residents
Searcy parks experience string of vandalism
Searcy struck with vandalism at city parks