Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Peach farmers see decrease in yield

By Jace Passmore
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - Peaches are in short supply as farmers struggle to keep up with demand while combating both the weather and chemical drift.

Dicamba is an essential herbicide for some farmers. It helps kills weeds and is used by thousands of soybean, corn, and wheat farmers.

However, dicamba has divided the agricultural community with complaints continuing to pile on across Missouri and nationwide.

One concern is ‘dicamba drift’ where the wind carries the herbicide miles away from where it was originally sprayed. This can cause irreversible damage to peach trees and the peach itself.

In extreme cases, farmers lost nearly 90% of their harvest, and this forced some to completely restart.

“It has done a lot of damage to the trees, so a lot of them went ahead pushed the trees out and planted some new ones,” said Michael Milam with the Dunklin County Extension Office.

Unlike row crops, trees take time to grow, and it could be years before farmers start to see them produce fruit.

“It takes about four years before they can start getting peaches off of them, so it takes a while to get the peaches ripe and up and going,” Milam said.

Milam has had his own experience with Dicamba. In his spare time, he tends to his garden, which he said was once full of bright red tomatoes.

“I have been hit the past two years with my tomatoes at home, so I’m fairly familiar with what it can do,” said Milam.

Dicamba is not used year around as spraying typically stops around July. Milam said this is when they start to see some of the plants revitalized.

“After they stopped using Dicamba, the plants kind of came back, and I was able to go out and harvest fruit at the end of the season,” said Milam.

Along with chemical drift, farmers also faced a brutal winter with temperatures below freezing.

“When the fruit is developing the blooms when there’s a freeze, it will damage the fruit and it will just fall off the tree,” said Milam.

Milam said a frost or freeze can damage the peaches as badly as any type of herbicide.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With almost 3,000 shares in just one day, Brynlee and her parents are on their way to fame,...
Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Police arrested a man after a home search yielded evidence of child exploitation.
$100,000 bond set for man arrested on child porn charges
Dr. Benjamin Mauck
July 12: What you need to know
A man is accused of sending threatening Facebook messages to an Arkansas judge.
Arkansas man arrested for threatening judge on Facebook
Dr. Benjamin Mauck
Police: Patient shoots, kills orthopedic surgeon in Collierville clinic

Latest News

Senate Bill 472, known as Act 655, authorizes state parks to sell alcohol during park hours on...
Senator signs bill allowing alcohol sales in dry county, citizens question motives
On Tuesday, July 11, Morris received approval from the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission to...
Jonesboro subdivision to address housing needs
FedEx office workers to return to work in-person 3 days a week
KC’s on the Current, a river rental and campground business in Doniphan, MO, recently announced...
Popular Current River destination hoping to change owners