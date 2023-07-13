Peach farmers see decrease in yield

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - Peaches are in short supply as farmers struggle to keep up with demand while combating both the weather and chemical drift.

Dicamba is an essential herbicide for some farmers. It helps kills weeds and is used by thousands of soybean, corn, and wheat farmers.

However, dicamba has divided the agricultural community with complaints continuing to pile on across Missouri and nationwide.

One concern is ‘dicamba drift’ where the wind carries the herbicide miles away from where it was originally sprayed. This can cause irreversible damage to peach trees and the peach itself.

In extreme cases, farmers lost nearly 90% of their harvest, and this forced some to completely restart.

“It has done a lot of damage to the trees, so a lot of them went ahead pushed the trees out and planted some new ones,” said Michael Milam with the Dunklin County Extension Office.

Unlike row crops, trees take time to grow, and it could be years before farmers start to see them produce fruit.

“It takes about four years before they can start getting peaches off of them, so it takes a while to get the peaches ripe and up and going,” Milam said.

Milam has had his own experience with Dicamba. In his spare time, he tends to his garden, which he said was once full of bright red tomatoes.

“I have been hit the past two years with my tomatoes at home, so I’m fairly familiar with what it can do,” said Milam.

Dicamba is not used year around as spraying typically stops around July. Milam said this is when they start to see some of the plants revitalized.

“After they stopped using Dicamba, the plants kind of came back, and I was able to go out and harvest fruit at the end of the season,” said Milam.

Along with chemical drift, farmers also faced a brutal winter with temperatures below freezing.

“When the fruit is developing the blooms when there’s a freeze, it will damage the fruit and it will just fall off the tree,” said Milam.

Milam said a frost or freeze can damage the peaches as badly as any type of herbicide.

