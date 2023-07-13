Searcy struck with vandalism at city parks

SEARCY, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - City leaders in Searcy say they’ve recently been dealing with a string of vandalism at community parks and recreational facilities.

Searcy Parks Director Mike Parsons told our content partner KARK in Little Rock that vandalism has increased over the past six months.

Parsons said the vandals are targeting park bathrooms and concession stands.

The latest incident took place at the Carmicheal Community Center. Parson said someone smashed a sink in the girl’s bathroom in broad daylight.

“That’s what’s so odd about it,” Parsons said. “It was the middle of the day while people were playing basketball.”

Parson said if things keep going the way they are, it cost the city up to $10,000 in repairs.

He said the city is looking to add cameras to the parks to catch incidents like these.

