Wynne football field reconstruction project underway

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Wynne is working to rebuild the football field after it was destroyed in the March tornado.

New turf is being installed at the high school football stadium just 4 months after it was torn apart.

Crews will also be installing a new scoreboard as well as new stands which has seniors like Donte Smith and Brayden Mattox excited because they knew what could have happened.

“The whole town was really worried about not having a season and football season is really big in Wynne, so it was defiantly a fear,” Donte Smith said.

“Before practice, we all came out and looked at it today and I think the team is excited the community is excited and it’s going to be a real good deal,” Brayden Mattox said.

The school hopes to have everything complete by the start of practices which is scheduled for August 1.

