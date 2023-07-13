Energy Alert
On Your Side: Trampoline warning, common injuries and preventions

More than 100,000 children go to the emergency room every year for trampoline injuries. These days most come with an enclosed safety net and padding.(OYS)
By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Trampolines are a summertime favorite for kids but can be dangerous.

More than 100,000 children go to the emergency room every year for trampoline injuries. These days most come with an enclosed safety net and padding.

Hospital staff in the Ozarks tell On Your Side they treat kids for serious injuries. Nearly 75 percent of injuries are caused by children crashing into each other.

“Some of the more serious injuries we see are from multiple children on the trampoline. When they jump up and slam into each other. A lot of head and neck injuries from those collisions,” said Luke Spain, Injury Prevention Coordinator for CoxHealth.

Some doctors say children younger than six years old should not play on a trampoline, period. On Your Side asked area hospitals how many kids they’ve recently treated for trampoline injuries. On average, it’s about a dozen in our emergency rooms. That does not include those who went to Urgent Care. So the number is higher.

“We see a pretty good variety of broken limbs, sprained ankles, broken ankles, arms, and elbows,” said Spain.

It’s not a good idea to jump when the trampoline is wet. And here’s a word of caution with safety nets.

“Sometimes, when they’re not applied properly, kids can still go through those. If you got multiple kids, sometimes they can push through them on accident,” said Spain.

Now’s a good time to do a checkup. Make sure the latches work. Are the springs in good condition? Experts say trampolines last anywhere from two to five years, depending on use. Replacement nets can cost anywhere from $30-$60.

Your insurance agent probably wants to know if you have a trampoline. Know your options if a neighbor’s kid gets hurt. Your home policy might cover the bill. Some insurance policies require that safety net.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

