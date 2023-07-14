Affidavit: Former bank employee stole from elderly customers

STONE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A former bank employee faces dozens of fraud and theft charges after prosecutors said she stole nearly $30,000 from 7 elderly customers.

A judge found probable cause this week to charge 37-year-old Susan E. Ross of Mountain View with 29 counts of non-financial identity fraud and 7 counts of theft of property.

According to court documents, one of the victims contacted Simmons Bank on Oct. 14, 2022, regarding unauthorized withdrawals from her account, and an internal investigation began.

The investigation revealed Ross, who was hired on Aug. 30, 2021, and resigned on Oct. 6, 2022, conducted “unauthorized cash withdrawals on multiple customer accounts,” totaling $28,120, the affidavit said.

The victims, including one person listed as deceased, ranged in age from 80 to 93.

“The targeted accounts were high balances held by elderly individuals who would commonly not check their accounts as often,” the court documents stated.

Investigators reviewed video of some of the transactions and noted that none of the victims were present when they occurred, prosecutors said.

The affidavit stated the bank contacted all of the victims and corrected their accounts.

“Some of the account holders closed their accounts following the theft and repayment, causing the bank to lose some customers,” the court documents said.

A judge issued a warrant for Ross’s arrest, and she was taken into custody on Thursday, July 13. She was released an hour later on a $25,000 bond.

