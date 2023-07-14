Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

AMBER Alert issued for missing North Little Rock 4-year-old

An AMBER Alert has been issued for Ivianna Jordan. Brodrick Hardman is said to have taken her...
An AMBER Alert has been issued for Ivianna Jordan. Brodrick Hardman is said to have taken her Tuesday afternoon.(Arkansas State Police)
By Chris Carter
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State Police has issued an AMBER Alert for a four-year-old girl taken from her Pulaski County home.

According to ASP, Ivianna Jordan voluntarily left with her great uncle around 2:00 Thursday afternoon. Police said Brodrick Hardman took the child from her grandmother’s mom and refuses to return her or provide details on where they are.

Jordan is described as 3′ tall and 40 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. Hardman is 44 years old and is 6′ tall with black hair and brown eyes.

A cell phone belonging to Hardman was last pinged in the area of Cherry Street and Lincoln Avenue in North Little Rock.

Anyone with information about where the two may be should call 911.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With almost 3,000 shares in just one day, Brynlee and her parents are on their way to fame,...
Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Police: 5 injured in morning crash
Dr. Benjamin Mauck
July 12: What you need to know
Senate Bill 472, known as Act 655, allows state parks to sell alcohol during park hours on park...
Citizens question decision to allow alcohol sales in dry county
Dr. Benjamin Mauck
Police: Patient shoots, kills orthopedic surgeon in Collierville clinic

Latest News

Turf is being rolled out at Wynne High School after a tornado destroyed their stadium.
Wynne football field reconstruction project underway
Arkansas State volleyball continues camp season, Gerwig provides updates on team
Blytheville's Billy Davis signs with Williams Baptist men's basketball
Over recent years, more and more states have legalized the use of medical or recreational...
More young people going to ER due to cannabis
a look at the temporary housing site for people that lost their home during the Wynne tornado.
FEMA to build temporary group housing site in Wynne