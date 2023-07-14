AMBER Alert issued for missing North Little Rock 4-year-old

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State Police has issued an AMBER Alert for a four-year-old girl taken from her Pulaski County home.

According to ASP, Ivianna Jordan voluntarily left with her great uncle around 2:00 Thursday afternoon. Police said Brodrick Hardman took the child from her grandmother’s mom and refuses to return her or provide details on where they are.

Jordan is described as 3′ tall and 40 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. Hardman is 44 years old and is 6′ tall with black hair and brown eyes.

A cell phone belonging to Hardman was last pinged in the area of Cherry Street and Lincoln Avenue in North Little Rock.

Anyone with information about where the two may be should call 911.

