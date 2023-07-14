Arkansas community seeks to restore toxic lake

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A neighborhood in England, Arkansas, is seeking to restore its algae-ridden lake.

According to our content partner, KATV-TV, due to the low water level, mud, and algae, the lake within the community is toxic, killing fish and endangering animals.

England resident John Obelre said the lake has been good for 10 years until recently.

“Lonoke County Extension Service came out and he took a test and took it back,” said Obelre. “He said ‘You have an abundance of green algae which is pretty toxic,’ and he said the only way you can get rid of it is to raise this lake up.”

Another factor has also contributed to the toxicity, which happened a few years ago when the developer cleared out the culverts without the necessary paperwork to do so.

“That is when they stuck him and decided they were going to get it down to where they wanted it to be,” said Obelre. “Around 232. It was originally around 235 to 236. It is not a deep lake to begin with and we have had some fish kills to begin with because of low water.”

Another resident, Mina Underwood, said they only need 6 feet of extra water to bring the lake back to an acceptable level, and that can be done by using flashboard risers to move water from a larger lake into their own.

“Which would give the fish oxygen and take care of all of this muddiness, back to where it is thriving,” said Underwood. “That is what the solution is, is boards.”

One concern raised was that raising water levels may erode the historic mounds in a nearby state park, but one solution could lie with the boardwalk around the mounds.

“A half-inch by six-foot rubber mat which is basically a conveyor belt and hangs it from one end to the other,” Obelre said. “There will be a dead pool between that walkway around the mound and the mound. Even at 236, it will be a dead pool.”

Despite reaching out to multiple agencies for assistance on this project, the community has not received a response.

“We are just devastated because we can’t get any answers,” said Underwood. “There has got to be an answer somewhere.”

