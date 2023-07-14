Arkansas State baseball to name JUCO National Champion as new pitching coach
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas native and UCA alum Peyton Traywick will be named the new pitching coach at Arkansas State, sources confirmed to KAIT Thursday.
Traywick joins the Red Wolves from the College of Central Florida, where he was the pitching coach for the 56-win Patriots. The team won the NJCAA JUCO World Series. He coached five pitchers who are committed to Division 1 programs next season, including three Power 5 arms and two Sun Belt arms.
The Patriots sported a 4.85 earned run average this season, which ranked 47th in NJCAA Division I. The team recorded plenty of strikeouts, recording 606 (10.7 per nine innings), good for 3rd in the nation. Oklahoma State commit Brian Holiday led the team in punchouts, his 141 led all of NJCAA Division I. Mississippi State commit Cam Schuelke was named an Honorable Mention All-American after recording a 2.09 ERA, striking out 86 batters in 60.1 innings.
Traywick also served as associate head coach and recruiting coordinator at Paul D Camp Community College in Franklin, Virginia from 2020 to 2022.
The Jacksonville native graduated from UCA in 2020.
Traywick replaces Alan Dunn, who didn’t return after spending two seasons with the program. The Red Wolves ranked 252 out of 295 Division I teams with a 7.35 earned run average in 2023. A-State was bottom three in the conference in strikeouts (383, last), opponent batting average (.298, 12th) and walks (289, 12th).
2023 College of Central Florida pitchers committed to Division 1 programs
Brian Holiday - Oklahoma State
Andrew Herrmann - Louisiana
Cam Schuelke - Mississippi State
Keller Eberly - Texas State
JD Smith - Georgia Tech
