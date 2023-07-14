Energy Alert
Arkansas State meat market expanding students’ education

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Next time you think about grilling out it might be worth taking a trip over to Arkansas State University.

ASU opened their meat market a couple of weeks ago and for the first time, all the inventory comes from the university farm.

Meat Lab Manager Corey Readnour talked about how much the program has grown over the past couple of years.

“It’s very exciting to continue growing our program gets more students involved, we are gearing up now for an online store so people in the community can go online and make an order,” Readnour said.

Readnour said students have always worked on the production side and this now gives them a type of retail experience.

The program, through the college of agriculture, employs student workers and is open on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. during the summer.

They plan on extending their hours and moving into the new Judd Hill Farmers Market this fall.

