Craighead County Sheriff’s office warns of scam

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Craighead County Sheriff’s Department is warning people of a scam call going out.

The department said scammers have been calling people under the department’s name. One caller claims to be Deputy Ronald Sculler, while another claims to be Lieutenant Stephan Carter.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s department, the scammers have been calling people under these names and telling them they have had a federal grand jury and missed it, and have a warrant for their arrest.

The caller ID shows Craighead County Sheriff’s Office and even shows the correct number via computer generation.

The calls appear to be very convincing. If you receive a call like this, the sheriff’s department says to hang up immediately and call the sheriff’s office at 870-933-4551.

