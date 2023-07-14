Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Flight attendant saves couple’s honeymoon; sends passport to woman who forgot it

A Delta flight attendant helped a flyer retrieve her passport and save her honeymoon plans.
A Delta flight attendant helped a flyer retrieve her passport and save her honeymoon plans.(Delta | WANF)
By Hope Dean and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - A couple says their honeymoon was saved thanks to a Delta flight attendant going above and beyond.

Atlanta News First reports that the situation started when a passenger identified as Lawyrn F. realized she had forgotten to take her passport with her on an international trip.

Lawyrn F. reportedly was on an international Delta flight with her new husband as the two were on their way to a cruise for their honeymoon.

But without her passport, the cruise would be a no-go.

According to Delta, that’s when a flight attendant identified as Dusty D. intervened.

Officials said he picked the passport up from where she had left it in Detroit, brought it to Atlanta, and passed it to a crew member who was also heading to the couple’s destination.

The woman ended up getting her passport before the cruise and kept her honeymoon plans going.

“We were so touched and grateful,” the couple said. “A renewed faith in humanity was the best wedding gift.”

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: 5 injured in morning crash
With almost 3,000 shares in just one day, Brynlee and her parents are on their way to fame,...
Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
AMBER Alert deactivated for North Little Rock 4-year-old, arrest made
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" at the...
Lisa Marie Presley died from small bowel obstruction caused by bariatric surgery, coroner says
The city of Newport acquired a dinosaur exhibit from the Museum of Discovery and several...
Newport Chamber of Commerce acquires prehistoric exhibit

Latest News

the lobby of the new Monette Manor which has all state of the art appliance and furniture.
Monette Manor reconstruction nearing completion
There are reports of shots fired in south Fargo.
3 police officers reportedly shot in Fargo, North Dakota
Bipartisan group of lawmakers introduce bill to speed up domestic chip manufacturing projects
Walmart is adding sensory-friendly hours at stores nationwide for back-to-school shopping.
Walmart adding sensory-friendly hours at stores nationwide