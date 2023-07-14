Free healthcare services help a minority community.

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A local healthcare provider is helping the Hispanic community put their health first.

On Friday morning, St. Bernards Healthcare teamed up with El Centro Hispano of Jonesboro to provide free health screenings.

Participants had a chance to get their glucose and blood pressure checked.

Juanita Acosta, project manager at El Centro Hispano, said the service is greatly appreciated.

“A lot of our Hispanic population usually doesn’t have medical insurance, or there’s a language barrier,” she said. “So, this is a great opportunity for them.”

COVID vaccines were also available for those aged 12 and older.

St. Bernards hosts monthly health screenings around Northeast Arkansas. To see the schedule, click here.

