Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Free healthcare services help a minority community.

On Friday morning, St. Bernards Healthcare teamed up with El Centro Hispano of Jonesboro to...
On Friday morning, St. Bernards Healthcare teamed up with El Centro Hispano of Jonesboro to provide free health screenings.(KAIT-TV)
By Maddie Sexton
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A local healthcare provider is helping the Hispanic community put their health first.

On Friday morning, St. Bernards Healthcare teamed up with El Centro Hispano of Jonesboro to provide free health screenings.

Participants had a chance to get their glucose and blood pressure checked.

Juanita Acosta, project manager at El Centro Hispano, said the service is greatly appreciated.

“A lot of our Hispanic population usually doesn’t have medical insurance, or there’s a language barrier,” she said. “So, this is a great opportunity for them.”

COVID vaccines were also available for those aged 12 and older.

St. Bernards hosts monthly health screenings around Northeast Arkansas. To see the schedule, click here.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: 5 injured in morning crash
With almost 3,000 shares in just one day, Brynlee and her parents are on their way to fame,...
Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" at the...
Lisa Marie Presley died from small bowel obstruction caused by bariatric surgery, coroner says
AMBER Alert issued for missing North Little Rock 4-year-old
The city of Newport acquired a dinosaur exhibit from the Museum of Discovery and several...
Newport Chamber of Commerce acquires prehistoric exhibit

Latest News

The Craighead County Sheriff's Department is warning people of a scam call.
Craighead County Sheriff’s office warns of scam
a look at the temporary housing site for people that lost their home during the Wynne tornado.
FEMA to build temporary group housing site in Wynne
New technology is helping rice farmers in Region 8.
New technology helping Arkansas rice farmers
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Commission approved $203,000 for two...
Arkansas Department of Agriculture approves over $200,000 for water and wastewater projects