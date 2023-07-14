I-TEAM: The Price of Policing

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Police departments across the country are dealing with the problem of pay as more and more officers quit the force for higher-paying jobs.

“There is a lot of competition out there among law enforcement agencies,” Gary Sipes, the executive director of the Arkansas Association of Chiefs of Police, said.

Sipes, a former police officer and chief, said he has seen a change in the career field as more officers turn away from it.

Across Arkansas, departments are raising their pay to increase recruiting, making it difficult for other departments to retain officers.

K8 Anchor and Chief Investigative Reporter Chris Carter went through salary records for 15 different departments, including every police department in Craighead County, Arkansas State Police, and cities whose populations are comparable to Jonesboro (within 15,000 people). He found that pay is hurting one of the largest departments in Northeast Arkansas.

The Jonesboro Police Department is suffering an exodus of officers.

Police Chief Rick Elliott told members of the city council and the mayor in June that it’s because of pay, with many departments following Jonesboro’s April 2022 first responder pay increase.

“No sooner than we addressed it here, every agency across the state saw what we did and did the same thing,” Elliott said during a meeting of the Public Safety Commission.

The starting salary for a Jonesboro police officer is just over $43,000.

When compared to all the departments in Craighead County and five cities of similar size--including Springdale (pop. 87,672), Ft. Smith (pop. 89,992), Conway (pop. 67,617), and North Little Rock (pop. 64,627)--Jonesboro (pop. 79,876) is the eighth-highest paid.

Among the 15 departments we compared, Rogers comes in on top with a starting salary of over $55,000 a year. The lowest-paid community is Cash, with newly hired officers making over $33,000 annually.

In Craighead County alone, Jonesboro does a little better, being the third-highest-paid department behind ASP and Arkansas State University Police.

Department Starting Salary Allowed Positions Open Positions Resignations (since Jan. 2022) Rogers Police Dept. $55,444 125 15 14 Arkansas State Police $54,000 609 89 30 Springdale Police Dept. $50,745 153 7 8 Ft. Smith Police Dept. $50,003 164 5 16 Conway Police Dept. $48,000 131 3 10 North Little Rock Police Dept. $48,000 201 25 11 Arkansas State University Police Dept. $43,926 Not Provided Not Provided Not Provided Jonesboro Police Dept. $43,260 175 14 35 Craighead Co. Sheriff’s Office $43,017 38 1 3 Bono Police Dept. $38,500 5 1 2 Monette Police Dept. $37,500 3 0 0 Bay Police Dept. $37,500 5 0 0 Brookland Police Dept. $37,000 11 0 0 Lake City Police Dept. $36,000 4 1 1 Cash Police Dept. $33,125 Not Provided Not Provided 0

Chief Elliott said pay is a factor in his officers leaving for other departments.

With the second highest number of allowed officers of all the departments we looked at, 175 to patrol the city, Jonesboro has the largest number of officers who have left. Since January 2022, 35 officers have left the department; 16 of them resigned and 15 of them worked at other departments.

Compare that with the largest department, Arkansas State Police, which has 609 allowed troopers with just 30 resignations in the last 18 months. Jonesboro officers are filling some of those state police positions.

“State Police is actively and hard recruited my officers,” Elliott said.

It isn’t just state police where JPD officers are headed. Elliott said they’re leaving for higher pay in many of the other departments we profiled and others.

In just the last two months, cities like Hot Springs and Benton have increased their pay. Both start at $50,000 minimum before incentives, which can push starting pay up to nearly $60,000.

Sipes isn’t surprised as the career of policing has changed from one of community service paying off to officers needing to survive.

“They have to raise a family, and the community needs to realize that they have to raise a family,” he said.

Sipes wants to see an across-the-board minimum salary for police officers across the state to at least $50,000. Sipes said it was introduced in the Arkansas legislature, but it died on the floor.

“Fifty thousand dollars, as everybody knows, doesn’t go very far today,” Sipes said. “It needs to be somewhat standardized across the state to stop the competition.”

A push to curb the competition before Sipes’s biggest fear comes true, and more officers who used to rush in, rush out and don’t return.

“If we don’t do something, we will lose these fine officers that we do have,” he said.

Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver is working with Elliott and the city council to come up with a solution to the pay problems JPD faces.

A proposal is expected to be provided to the Public Safety Commission at its June 18 meeting.

Editors Note: Data is not provided for the Bay Police Dept, Craighead County Sheriff’s Office, Arkansas State University Police, the Monette Police Dept., the Lake City Police Dept., or the Cash Police Dept. as they did not provide actual documentation of salaries, but instead provided the data in an email or verbal form.

