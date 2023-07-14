Jonesboro to host USA Track and Field Junior Olympic Championships through 2025

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Jonesboro was offered the unexpected opportunity to host the USA Track and Field Junior Olympic Championships through 2025.

According to Talkbusiness.net, the USA Track and Field Region 9 originally planned on having its Junior Olympics Championship at a facility in Missouri, but due to renovations being made, the organization had to quickly find another venue, eventually settling on the ASU-Jonesboro campus.

There was one problem, however. In order to bring the track meet to northeast Arkansas, the A&P board had to come up with $12,500 to pay for hotel rooms for meet officials among other costs. The A&P board has up to $15,000 it can use each year on discretionary expenditures, and it was used to bring the track meet here.

The quick action not only led to the meet being held in Jonesboro, but USATF has also agreed to hold the meet in NEA’s hub city in 2024 and 2025.

For more information on this story, you can visit Talkbusiness.net.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.