Jonesboro man arrested for child porn
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a Jonesboro man Friday morning on suspicion of child pornography.
Joseph Dewayne Pennington, 32, is being held at the Craighead County Detention Center on a $250,000 temporary bond.
According to a Jonesboro Police Department news release, officers took Pennington into custody early on the morning of July 14.
His arrest follows an “ongoing investigation into a suspect uploading images of child exploitation to social media.”
Pennington is expected to appear before a Craighead County district judge on Monday, July 17.
