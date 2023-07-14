Jonesboro man arrested for child porn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a Jonesboro man Friday morning on suspicion of child pornography.

Joseph Dewayne Pennington, 32, is being held at the Craighead County Detention Center on a $250,000 temporary bond.

Police arrested 32-year-old Joseph Dewayne Pennington of Jonesboro on suspicion of child pornography. (Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)

According to a Jonesboro Police Department news release, officers took Pennington into custody early on the morning of July 14.

His arrest follows an “ongoing investigation into a suspect uploading images of child exploitation to social media.”

Pennington is expected to appear before a Craighead County district judge on Monday, July 17.

