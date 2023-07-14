Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

July 14: What you need to know

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We are waking up dry this morning, but more storms are expected later today.

Clouds are increasing ahead of a complex of storms moving in.

Some models have the system dying, but storms redevelop closer to lunchtime.

Otherwise, it will be a warm and muggy day. Temperatures will only reach the mid-80s today.

Tonight, scattered storms will be possible first in the evening.

Then we will watch for another complex of storms moving in in the early morning hours of Saturday.

There will be a lot of energy for storms to develop, and we could see some gusty wind and hail with storms.

We start to dry out this weekend, and the trend is to be drier as we go into next week as high-pressure builds.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

Arkansas State Police activated an Amber Alert for a missing North Little Rock girl.

Arkansas Supreme Court granted a motion to expedite an appeal of the LEARNS Act case.

New details in a deadly clinic shooting what recent reports from law enforcement show about the suspect.

Taking a hobby to another level, the finds an Arkansas man discovered on a lake.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: 5 injured in morning crash
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" at the...
Lisa Marie Presley died from small bowel obstruction caused by bariatric surgery, coroner says
AMBER Alert issued for missing North Little Rock 4-year-old
With almost 3,000 shares in just one day, Brynlee and her parents are on their way to fame,...
Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
The city of Newport acquired a dinosaur exhibit from the Museum of Discovery and several...
Newport Chamber of Commerce acquires prehistoric exhibit

Latest News

Police departments across the country are dealing with the problem of pay as more and more...
I-TEAM: The Price of Policing
It has been over 100 years since Arkansas got its last solar eclipse, and tourists will be...
RV sites booking up as 2024 solar eclipse approaches
AMBER Alert issued for missing North Little Rock 4-year-old
Turf is being rolled out at Wynne High School after a tornado destroyed their stadium.
Wynne football field reconstruction project underway