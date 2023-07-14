July 14: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We are waking up dry this morning, but more storms are expected later today.

Clouds are increasing ahead of a complex of storms moving in.

Some models have the system dying, but storms redevelop closer to lunchtime.

Otherwise, it will be a warm and muggy day. Temperatures will only reach the mid-80s today.

Tonight, scattered storms will be possible first in the evening.

Then we will watch for another complex of storms moving in in the early morning hours of Saturday.

There will be a lot of energy for storms to develop, and we could see some gusty wind and hail with storms.

We start to dry out this weekend, and the trend is to be drier as we go into next week as high-pressure builds.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Arkansas State Police activated an Amber Alert for a missing North Little Rock girl.

Arkansas Supreme Court granted a motion to expedite an appeal of the LEARNS Act case.

New details in a deadly clinic shooting what recent reports from law enforcement show about the suspect.

Taking a hobby to another level, the finds an Arkansas man discovered on a lake.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

