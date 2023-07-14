Monette Manor reconstruction nears completion

MONETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Monette Manor is getting ready to open after nearly a year and a half of rebuilding.

After the tornado the Dec. 2021 tornado, the decision was made to rebuild. That decision proved to be a good one as the new state-of-the-art facility is now in the final stages of reconstruction.

As they prepare to open, their first step will be to find staff.

“When we open, we will need staff, so we are in the process of kind of going through availability, and interviews going through people seeing who wants to come back and join us,” Rick Sampson said.

When it comes to filling the nursing home, Co-Owner Rick Sampson said they wanted to give people who were here before the storm the first opportunity.

“We want them to be able to come back first, so that is our goal right now to see who is interested in coming back and kind of getting them in and getting them settled and going from there,” Sampson said.

The changes in the building are minor, like slightly larger rooms, a state-of-the-art therapy center, and more modern appliances. Sampson said they wanted to make it as similar to the original building as possible.

“We were happy with so much of it and we just kind of incorporated the things that needed to be kind of more modern and be able to meet the needs of our residents better,” Sampson said.

Sampson says the therapy room might be the most important one in the building, and that he is so excited to get everyone back.

“The most exciting thing is being back in business and having our staff back, having our residents back, and getting to work with our families again, obviously that was a goal from the beginning and still our goal,” Sampson said.

Although the weather has not been friendly to construction, they just have a little more on the outside to do with hopes of completion by August.

