Police: 12-year-old hospitalized after shot by younger brother

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - Deputies in Jefferson County reported that a 12-year-old boy was hospitalized after he was shot by his younger brother.

According to our content partner, KARK-TV, when police arrived at the victim’s home, they learned the boy had suffered from a single gunshot wound in the arm from a pistol.

The boy was initially taken to Regional Medical Center but was then airlifted to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock.

As police investigated the shooting, they said that statements from the 9-year-old brother, along with surveillance video, led them to believe the shooting was unintentional.

Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. said this should serve as a reminder for people to secure their guns so children cannot access them.

“This could have been a tragic incident and I can’t emphasize strongly enough that securing firearms in a manner that curious children can’t get access to them is paramount to safety in the home,” Woods said. “I am appreciative of the quick response by all first responders and pray for a quick and full recovery of the injured child.”

The sheriff’s department said the boy has been released from the hospital and is expected to be fine.

