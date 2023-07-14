Police: Man attempted to hit people with car

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - Osceola police arrested a man after they said he attempted to run over several people with his car.

On July 10, police arrested Harold Hollis, 31, of Osceola, after responding to a call on Diane Drive.

According to a news release, 4 individuals claimed Hollis had tried to run them over with his vehicle.

During their investigation, police said they determined that Hollis had struck one victim and attempted to strike others in the group before he drove away.

Police said he later returned to the scene, where he was arrested.

Hollis is facing charges of 4 counts of aggravated assault and 2 counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.

He appeared before an Osceola district court judge who ordered him held on a $150,000 bond.

