Report: Arkansas State men’s basketball to host UAB in non-conference play

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A rising Conference USA program that has won 78 games over the past three seasons will reportedly travel to Jonesboro to play Arkansas State. CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein tweeted Wednesday that the Red Wolves will host UAB.

Source: Arkansas State and UAB will begin a home-and-home series next season at Arkansas State. Return game in Birmingham in 2024-25. https://t.co/Xd0iSZ4Aa9 — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) July 12, 2023

UAB won 29 games in the 2022-23 season, ending their season in the NIT Championship, falling to North Texas, led by former A-State head coach Grant McCasland. The Blazers beat Sun Belt teams South Alabama by 12 in December and Southern Miss by 28 in the first round of the NIT. UAB also handed Florida Atlantic one of its four losses on the season, falling to the Owls in the Conference USA Championship game. FAU would go on to make the Final Four.

It will be Blazers’ head coach Andy Kennedy’s second trip to First National Bank Arena. He led Ole Miss to a 79-57 win over the Red Wolves on December 2, 2009. The Rebels would be one of just two opponents ranked inside of KenPom’s Top 100 to play in Jonesboro that season, joining Missouri State (ranked 75th). Zero teams inside KenPom’s Top 100 have visited First National Bank Arena in the 14 seasons since the 2009-2010 year that saw the Red Wolves finish 17-14.

Kennedy has seen success in his three seasons since joining UAB, leading the Blazers to three-straight 22-plus win seasons, winning the Conference USA Tournament and drawing a 12 seed in 2022. UAB would fall to Houston in the first round.

It’s part of a non-conference schedule that Bryan Hodgson said would feature “one or two NCAA Tournament caliber teams” at home.

2023-24 Arkansas State Men’s Basketball Non-Conference Schedule

November 11: at Bowling Green (SBC/MAC Challenge)

November 17: at Iowa

November 24-25: Palm Springs Invitational

TBD: vs. UAB

TBD: at Little Rock

TBD: vs. TBD (SBC/MAC Challenge)

