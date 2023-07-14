RV sites booking up as 2024 solar eclipse approaches

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An event that has only happened in two other instances in the Natural State is scheduled for April 2024: A total solar eclipse.

According to the National Park Service, Arkansas experienced a total solar eclipse in 1834 and 1918. The next one is not planned to happen until 2045.

That’s why people are already planning for this historical event, starting out with a place to stay.

“Starting January, I can go ahead and put them in the calendar and get them a space,” said Jenny Hardaway, park manager of Lakeview RV Resort.

She said she can tell people are ready for the eclipse by the number of phone calls she gets.

“They are really excited about it,” Hardaway said. “When they call on the phone, they are so excited.”

Areas in Northeast Arkansas have a front-row seat to the event, attracting thousands from across the country.

Hotels, campsites, and RV sites are already booked up, with some websites showing hotels in Jonesboro completely full for the days around April 8, 2024.

Hardaway said planning ahead will be essential for those traveling to see the eclipse.

“This is not an event where we can fly by the seat of our pants and show up at an RV park and hope that we get a site to be able to watch the eclipse,” she said.

Hardaway said they already have waiting lists for people needing a place to stay while they travel for work.

With the influx of people expected due to the eclipse next year, the park is expanding the number of RV sites on the property. However, even those spaces are already booked.

“So far out of those 26 sites, 75% of those are already booked for the Eclipse weekend,” she said.

Lakeview RV Resort plans on having eclipse-themed events for visitors. They also will have telescopes all across the property for viewing.

