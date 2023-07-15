2023 Hootens Arkansas Football out in stores

Energy Alert
The 2023 edition features kicker Dominic Zvada and defensive back Samy Johnson on the Red Wolves cover.(KAIT-TV)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A summertime tradition continues in the Natural State.

The 31st annual Hooten’s Arkansas Football book is out in stores. They release several collegiate covers, kicker Dominic Zvada and defensive back Samy Johnson are front and center on the Arkansas State edition.

It’s Johnson’s second-straight year on the Hooten’s cover. The Little Rock native had 25 tackles, 3 pass deflections and an interception for the Red Wolves in 2022. Zvada racked up plenty of awards as a true freshman. The Lou Groza semifinalist made 17 of 18 field goals in 2022, 6 of those going for over 40 yards. He connected with a 56-yarder at Texas State.

Hooten’s is known for high school pigskin. Sports Director Chris Hudgison asked owner Thomas Thrash about several NEA teams. You can watch the interview above.

